An apartment where Leonardo da Vinci lived is for sale in Italy. What is the price?

An apartment where Leonardo da Vinci lived is for sale in Bologna. It is now owned by former soccer player Giuseppe Signori.

Leonardo da Vinci moved into the building and apartment in 1515, while the residence itself stands on the foundations of a 1300s building designed by architect Aristotele Fioravanti. The palazzo is located in the medieval center of Bologna.

The building has recently been restored, but the historic features have been deliberately preserved. The coffered ceilings, 17th-century wood paneling, and monumental fireplaces are immediately striking.

The apartment has three levels and covers 620 square meters. The first floor of the mansion has a living room, a large dining room, a kitchen, four rooms (partly attic), three bathrooms, a pantry, and a technical room.

On the second floor is a large attic room with a large bathroom. It overlooks historic monuments and ancient churches.

The interior is «studded» with frescoes of the late Leonardo school; a grand marble staircase (hung with works by Renaissance artist Angelo Michele Colonna) is installed in the corridor; monumental stone fireplaces are installed in the halls.

By the way, this was Leonardo’s last apartment on Italian land; then he moved to France, where he died at age 67.

The residence is being sold for €3.2 million.

Photo: Italy Sotheby’s International Realty

