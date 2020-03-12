Foreign investors more and more often invest in Georgia’s real estate. This country attracts foreigners with its hospitality, rich history and beautiful picturesque nature. For foreign investors, including CIS citizens, there are ideal conditions when buying properties in Georgia. They don’t need to pay property tax as in other European countries, and all property transactions are carried out promptly and legally correctly. After buying local apartments, foreigners obtain a residence permit. The whole procedure of getting it is quick and simple and takes no more than 10 days.

Why it is worth buying a property in Georgia

There are several reasons why foreigners invest in local properties:

The country’s convenient geographical location.

Absolute security for foreigners and their investments. Georgia is ranked as the 5th safest country in the world.

Developed infrastructure and inexhaustible natural resources.

No language barrier. All property transactions in Georgia can be done both in the state and Russian languages.

Visa-free regime for citizens from 93 countries.

An opportunity to get income from apartment lease. Here, this type of business is developed due to a constantly growing tourism sector.

A growing interest in the country from influential international organizations.

Liberal to all foreigners, smart legal system.

The country is a part of the European Union.

Georgia is full of various real estate suitable for any request and budget. Local developers regularly offer foreign clients new projects, which can provide a stable income if buying them.

Popular offers

Real estate in Tbilisi and Batumi is in special demand, as well as in apartments in Bakhmaro, Gudauri, Goderdzi and Bakuriani. These Georgian ski resorts have become popular thanks to fast infrastructure development.

