Is it possible to make a home dated to the XIIIth century comfortable and stylish? A unique villa for sale in Italy

How to combine history and modernity in architecture? Is it possible to make a 13th-century house comfortable and stylish by modern standards? It turns out that if you want, everything is possible, and the most beautiful villa in Italy is the perfect proof of that.

4 room house Ospedaletti, Italy € 483,000 6 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m²

Traditional old stone house located in the heart of the historic center of Cipressa, a medieval village by the sea in Liguria. The house is perfectly integrated into the beautiful landscape of mountainous Italy and is just a few meters from the beaches of the Ligurian Sea and the bike path that starts from San Lorenzo al Mare and reaches Ospedaletti.

The house's terrace overlooks the mountains and the sunny sea, the neighboring villas are similar atmospheric and the whole area gives the impression of unity with nature and quiet tranquility, which is diluted by the bright colors of blooming flowers and azure waters of the sea.

The entrance to the house, as it should be a traditional historic building, is located inside a dense intertwining of rustic streets.

The layout of the house includes a spacious living room, kitchen, four bedrooms, and three bathrooms. The total area of the house is 200 square meters. In the listing, the seller indicates that in addition to the large interior spaces and optimal room layout, you can find a great terrace in the house, where you can spend all summer days in complete relaxation with friends or family.

Judging by the photos, the house has been extensively renovated with quality materials, such as Carrara marble floors. Elements of the country style typical for historic houses, such as vaulted ceilings and wooden window frames, have been retained. The house of the XIII century was completely rebuilt; facades, roofs, terraces, bathrooms, and all engineering systems, with radiators and independent heating, which can also be controlled remotely.

The house looks very cozy inside: white walls, a perfect minimum of furniture, and beautiful achromatic paintings. However, this interior is not boring: in one of the bedrooms, the ceiling is painted sky blue, on the terrace there are ultramarine tiles, and around the table in the living room, there are bright blue chairs. By the way, in the bedroom with the blue ceiling, there is a bathroom next to the wall.