You (if you are a billionaire) have the opportunity to own not just one, but 100 tropical islands. And not just anywhere, but in Bali.

In the Indonesian province of Bali, you can buy an entire archipelago of 100 islands. This is a Widi Reserve, which occupies 780,000 acres (315 hectares). The archipelago is located in the heart of the Coral Triangle and consists of more than 100 uninhabited islands — much of the territory is covered by dense tropical forests, blue lagoons and pristine white beaches.

What responsibilities will the owner have? He will have to develop the entire area in an environmentally correct way, in particular, to build at least 50 eco-friendly resorts or residences here.

It is important to note that because of strict Indonesian law, the owner will not own the islands themselves, but the rights to its development. This means that no one can build anything on the archipelago without his consent.

How to buy an archipelago? At a Sotheby’s auction in New York from December 8 to 14. Buyers who cannot attend the event in person will be able to place their bids on Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions online marketplace.

In order to bid, a $100,000 deposit is required. The expected price range for the archipelago itself has not yet been announced, but it is clear that the billions of dollars are involved.