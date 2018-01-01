Residential complex Luxury residence Jasmine with green areas and a spa in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

CANAL HEIGHTS is a two-tower luxury residential complex from DAMAC's leading developer with the Swiss jewelry brand de Grisogono

Busines bay

Interest-free installment for the entire construction period is provided from the developer 80/20

Starting price / area

- Studio from 340000 $ / 41.3 m2

- 1BR from 455000 $ / 56.7 m2

- 2BR from 935000 $ / 122 m2