Residential complex Luxury residence Jasmine with green areas and a spa in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 780,236
About the complex
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city.
The residence features a spa center, a cinema, a restaurant, a sauna and a steam bath, a parking, security and video surveillance, a kids' playground, green areas, a concierge, a swimming pool, a sports ground.Facilities and equipment in the house
- Floor-to-ceiling windows
- Built-in wardrobes
The property is located close to bus stops, shopping malls, a school, a kindergarten, a golf course.
- Burj Khalifa - 27.3 km
- International airport- 32 km
- Sea - 17.1 km
- Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes
- Dubai Marina - 25 minutes
- Downtown Dubai - 30 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
