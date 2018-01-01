  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Malta townhouses surrounded by lagoons and sandy beaches, DAMAC Lagoons, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from € 706,000

Dubai, UAE
from € 706,000
About the complex
About the complex

The project is a complex with infrastructure and 4-5 bedroom townhouses, in the style of Maltese and Mediterranean culture and architecture. The townhouses are surrounded by azure lagoons, white sandy beaches and tropical plants.

Convenient payment plan:

20% - prepayment,

60% - during construction,

20% - at the time of delivery.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other facilities: café, supermarket, 24-hour security, wellness centre, water attractions, yoga area, VR park, and floating flower market.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The DAMAC Lagoons area is few minutes from DAMAC Hills, a world-class golf community that offers its residents access to activities such as golf, wave pool, equestrian club, petting farm, fishing lake, skate park, sports fields and much more.

Nearest shopping centres are First Avenue Mall (5 minutes), City Centre Me'aisem (10 minutes), Cityland Mall (8 minutes) and Mall of the Emirates (25 minutes).

The nearest medical centres are Prime Medical Centre (5 minutes), Aster Medical Centre (8 minutes), Mediclinic Parkview Hospital (10 minutes) and NMC Royal Hospital (15 minutes).

Al Maktoum International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.

Dubai International Airport is a 30-minute drive away.

Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Apartment building 2BR | Seascape | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New premium residence Crescent with a swimming pool in the eco-friendly area of Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Damac Bay | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 3BR-Verde-Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Creek Vista Heights close to Burj Khalifa and the international airport, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Other complexes
Dubai, UAE
from € 706,000
Other complexes
Residential complex Luxury apartments with a panoramic view in Creekside 18 residence with swimming pools and a gym near the marina, Dubai Creek Harbour, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The residential complex has modern one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments with large balconies, parking spaces and panoramic views.

The residence consists of 450 flats and features a parking, swimming pools, a gym, barbecue areas, kids' playgrounds, a sports ground, a landscaped terrace.

Advantages

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 15 minutes drive from Dubai International Airport, ten minutes drive from Downtown Dubai, three minutes walk from the marina, two minutes walk from the central park.

  • New Creek Marina - 300 meters
  • Central park - 800 meters
  • Ras Al Khor highway - 3.6 km
  • Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes
  • Business Bay - 14 minutes
  • Burj Khalifа - 18 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 15 minutes
  • Dxb Int’ Airport - 16 minutes

Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.
Residential complex New apartments with views of a large park in a complex Lime Gardens, close to the business and tourist areas in Dubai Hills Estate, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

Residential complex near the large green park, a short drive from the city's attractions. The building has apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and duplex townhouses with 1-2 bedrooms.

Amenities: fully equipped gym, adult and children's pools, wellness center, educational facilities, 2 first floor retail spaces, and landscaped outdoor recreation areas.

Advantages

The project includes: 1) large park with various areas: playgrounds, recreation areas, basketball, volleyball and skateboard courts, jogging tracks, outdoor gym, and dog park; 2) shopping center with 650+ stores and restaurants, a roller coaster ride, activities and entertainment for the whole family; 3) golf club in front of the Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai, with learning opportunities.

Convenient payment plan:

  • 1st installment -10% of total price
  • 2nd installment -10%
  • 3rd installment -10%
  • 10% of construction -10%
  • 20% completion-10%
  • 40% completion -10%
  • 60% completion -10%
  • 80% completion - 10%
  • Completion - 20%
Location and nearby infrastructure

With easy access to Al Khail Road, the project is just a short drive from downtown Dubai and other business, shopping and tourist areas of the city. The proximity to the Etihad Rail subway line will provide quick and easy access to airports and other attractions.

  • 20 minutes from Dubai Airport
  • 15 minutes from Dubai Marina
  • 25 minutes from Al Maktoum Airport
  • 12 minutes to Dubai city center
Residential complex Residential complex Expo Valley with villas and townhouses, in an environmentally clean area, close to attractions of Expo City Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The Expo Valley project has over 300 townhouses and villas. The community also includes educational and wellness centres and attractions of Expo City Dubai. The community has eco-friendly amenities such as a lake, nature reserve, and farming.

Townhouses and villas have space for an office/gym on the ground level, bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and parking for 2-3 cars. Some houses have a walk-in wardrobe and a second living room on the upper level.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other project amenities include footpaths, cycle paths, yoga studio, beauty salon, outdoor cinema, recreational areas, shops and restaurants.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The Expo City Dubai area includes energy-efficient buildings, green spaces, recreational areas and leisure facilities. It is close to key transport links such as the Dubai Metro and major arterial roads, which increases its attractiveness as a business and logistics hub.

Quick access to four major motorways: Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Al Khail Road.

Just 30 minutes from Downtown Dubai.

Less than an hour from Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi International Airport.

16 minutes to Dubai Marina.

