Residential complex PAGANI Tower Elite residential complex with unique design and views of water canal and Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 2,487,700
About the complex
The project is a residential building in the centre of Dubai designed by Horacio Pagani.
The residential complex is in the form of a unique tower with an unusual design: winding curves and a glass sphere on top of the building.
The building's advantageous location offers the best panoramic views of Dubai. On the south-eastern side, residents can enjoy tranquil views of the Dubai Canal and part of the Business Bay area. On the north side, there is a view of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.
The complex has apartments of various layouts: standard units, duplexes, and penthouses with 2-4 bedrooms and open spaces.
The building is located near major attractions in Dubai:
- Dubai Canal is a 3.2 km long tourist attraction
- Dubai Mall is the world's largest shopping mall
- Dubai Fountain is the world's tallest fountain offering a spectacular and captivating blend of water, music and light
- Burj Khalifa, world's tallest building
- Dubai Opera, multi-format arts centre with a seating capacity of 2,000.
New building location
Dubai, UAE
