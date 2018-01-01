  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex DAMAC Towers by Paramount Hotels & Resorts complex with city views, in the popular tourist area, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex DAMAC Towers by Paramount Hotels & Resorts complex with city views, in the popular tourist area, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 285,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex DAMAC Towers by Paramount Hotels & Resorts complex with city views, in the popular tourist area, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
1 / 2
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The hotel and residential complex in the heart of the prestigious area in Dubai. It is a project of three towers with apartments and a fourth tower that houses the Paramount Hotels Resorts Hollywood-style hotel.

The multi-level area connecting the four 270-meter towers will offer a variety of amenities such as a sunbathing terrace, a number of restaurants, bars and lounges, a Dine-in Cinema, wellness centers and a children's studio club.

Each suite has a living room equipped with spacious work areas, lounge-style armchairs and high-end digital equipment.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in the bustling Burj area with attractions. Close to luxury shops, Dubai International Financial Center, educational institutions, medical facilities, museums, art galleries and Dubai International Airport.

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Residential complex New high-rise residence Blvd Heights near Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Villas with views of the city, sea and lakes in the complex Sky Villas with developed infrastructure, JLT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence PLAZA with restaurants and a spa center in one of the most popular and picturesque areas of Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Grove | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Damac Bay by Cavalli
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex DAMAC Towers by Paramount Hotels & Resorts complex with city views, in the popular tourist area, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 285,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building 1BR | Oxford Boulevard | Iman Developers
Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah Village Circle, known as Oxford Boulevard by Iman Developers.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 805 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Barbeque area
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Garden
  • Sports court
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running track
  • Fitness centre

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • The Springs – 1.8Km
  • Jumeirah Village Triangle – 1.9Km
  • Victory Heights – 2.3Km
  • Sports City – 2.8Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex New luxury residence Orla with a private beach in the prestigious district of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with different layouts.

The residence features a kids' playground, an infinity pool, an indoor swimming pool, a spa, a parking, a private beach.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to shops, restaurants and entertainment, 20 - 30 minutes drive from Dubai Marina, Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport.
Apartment building 4BR | Jomana | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 4 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah, known as Jomana by Meraas

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 3.417 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Maid room
  • Closet / Wardrobe
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Barbeque area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • School & Institute
  • Water activities
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre

Location Nearby;

  • Mall of Emirates – 05 mins
  • Burj Al Arab – 10 mins
  • Dubai Marina – 15 mins
  • Dubai Mall – 15 mins
  • Palm Jumeirah – 15 mins
  • Global Village – 20 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
  • The Walk JBR – 20 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go