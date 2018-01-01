Residential complex Apartments for rent or resale in The Community complex with a rich infrastructure in the heart of the Motor City, Dubai, UAE

  1. Realting.com
  Apartments for rent or resale in The Community complex with a rich infrastructure in the heart of the Motor City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 148,539

Dubai, UAE
from € 148,539
About the complex

The residence will feature a cinema, a library, tennis and volleyball courts, a games center, lounge areas, a shop and a restaurant, a yoga club, a golf simulator, a gym, a spa center.

The developer of the project is Aqua Properties. A company with a rich history, excellent reputation and many awards. In 2018, the company reached the Forbes rating - "Top Real Estate Companies".

Completion - 2025.

Payment schedule:

  • 10% - down payment
  • 10% - 6 months after down payment
  • 10% - 12 months after down payment
  • 10% - after start of operation
Advantages

Expected rental income - 9%.

Opportunity to purchase apartments in a co-living project under construction in a promising area of Dubai with a discount, if you pay whole price of the property in one transaction.

Apartments can be profitably resold or rented out after construction is completed.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Motor City is a green residential area, famous four its "Formula 4" course, motor-racing tracks, which annually attract more than 300,000 carfans from all over the world and well-developed infrastructure. First Avenue Mall has shops, playgrounds, and family-friendly leisure places.

Closeby you'll find supermarkets, schools, restaurants, Starbucks, Wendy's, KFC, shopping malls, a medical center.

Highway access - 4 minutes drive.

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Other complexes
Apartment building 1BR | Design Quarter | D3
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in D3, known as Design Quarter by Meraas.

Key Highights;

  • State of the art infrastructure with leisure attractions
  • Proximity to Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary & Dubai mall
  • Leading design hub for international & local brands
  • Attractive payment plan options available at ease

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 807 Sqft
  • Foyer
  • Utility
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Balcony & Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Barbeque area
  • Gym
  • 24/7 security
  • Fitness centre
  • Games area
  • Green surrouding
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Skating area
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Championship golf course
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • Shopping & Supermarket

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 5BR | The Sanctuary | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 5 bedroom villa, located in MBR City, known as The Sanctuary by Ellington

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 40%
  • On Handover – 40%

Amenities & Facilties;

  • 5 Bedroom
  • 6 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 9,984 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • 3 Car parking space
  • Guest room
  • Breakfast Area
  • Driver room
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Prep & Show Kitchen
  • Courtyard
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Steam shower
  • Multipurpose
  • Fitness studio
  • Lounge area
  • Roof
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lawn
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Kid’s play area
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Park & Leisure area
  • Green surrounding
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Hospital
  • Fitness centre
  • Running. Jogging & Cycling track
  • Sports court

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Liwan – 2.9Km
  • Dubai Silicon Oasis – 3.6Km
  • Falconcity Of Wonders – 3.6Km
  • Meydan – 4.7Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Modern residence Luna close to all necessary infrastructure, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer different comfortable apartments with balconies.

The residence features a swimming pool, a gym, a parking, a kids' playground, around-the-clock security, a concierge, shops and supermarkets, cafes and restaurants.

Completion - October, 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Schools - 5 minutes
  • Nearest shopping mall - 2 minutes
  • Hospitals - 5 minutes
