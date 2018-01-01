Residential complex Apartments for rent or resale in The Community complex with a rich infrastructure in the heart of the Motor City, Dubai, UAE

The residence will feature a cinema, a library, tennis and volleyball courts, a games center, lounge areas, a shop and a restaurant, a yoga club, a golf simulator, a gym, a spa center.

The developer of the project is Aqua Properties. A company with a rich history, excellent reputation and many awards. In 2018, the company reached the Forbes rating - "Top Real Estate Companies".

Completion - 2025.

Payment schedule:

10% - down payment

10% - 6 months after down payment

10% - 12 months after down payment

10% - after start of operation

Advantages

Expected rental income - 9%.

Opportunity to purchase apartments in a co-living project under construction in a promising area of Dubai with a discount, if you pay whole price of the property in one transaction.

Apartments can be profitably resold or rented out after construction is completed.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Motor City is a green residential area, famous four its "Formula 4" course, motor-racing tracks, which annually attract more than 300,000 carfans from all over the world and well-developed infrastructure. First Avenue Mall has shops, playgrounds, and family-friendly leisure places.

Closeby you'll find supermarkets, schools, restaurants, Starbucks, Wendy's, KFC, shopping malls, a medical center.

Highway access - 4 minutes drive.