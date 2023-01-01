Apartment in New Building Iconic

La Costa Blanca… The hidden place in El Levante Español that can be incredibly affordable.

Apartments with frontal views of the Mediterranean Sea and golden sand beaches.

Homes built to high standard in a lovely residential complex in Gran Alcant.

From your own terrace, you will be able to experience beautiful sunsets, and enjoy the quality of life that living in front of the sea offers, with a communal swimming pool and infinite views, landscaped walkways, children's play area, and the exclusivity of a biomechanical circuit that will help you keep in shape.

Quality & De Luxe Finishings:

- Kitchens equipped with glass-ceramic hob, electric oven, and high capacity furniture with self-closing.

- Marble worktop in the kitchen

- Aluminium coated skirting board with protector

- Terraces with anti-slip protection

- Pre-installation for jacuzzi, spa type, (only in certain house typology)

- Electric blinds in bedrooms and living room area

- Climalit type windows with 14 mm thermal break windows

- Vitrified porcelain bathroom fittings, washbasin with cabinet and mirror and shower enclosures

- Wardrobes in each room, with wardrobes

- Bithermal plumbing installations for washing machine and tumble dryer

- Electrical installation in accordance with current regulations

- Individual aerothermal equipment for each dwelling, for hot water production.

- Pre-installation of electrical socket for electric vehicle charging.



LOCATION: only 10 min driving from the International Airport, 5 hour from Madrid, Marbella & Barcelona, 1 and ½ hour from Valencia, and 15 min from Alicante or Elche.

TYPOLOGY of houses: 2-3 BR Apartments, Penthouse or Groundfloor

CLIMATE: known as the Florida of the Mediterranean Sea, wheather is sunny and mild, all year round.

COST OF LIVING: remarkably affordable when compared, for example with big cities, such as Barcelona or Madrid, where the standard is higher by a 31% in consumer prices



Terms and conditions of payment:

Reservation: 6.000€ plus IVA = 6.600€

30 days from Reservation: 30%

6 month from Reserve: 10%

Hand in keys: April or October 2023 60% Balance paid at the Notary signature

Want to know more?

I invite you to ? your family memorabilia in this Home in Gran Alacant.

Want to arrange a viewing? I will be more than glad yo coordinate it for you

