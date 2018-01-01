  1. Realting.com
Антоновский квартал

Minsk, Belarus
from
€30,793
;
6
About the complex

< p > The main idea underlying the work on the Antonovsky quarter was to create a modern residential complex that meets all the requirements of the time and satisfies the needs of its inhabitants for a comfortable stay. The most competent specialists made efforts to implement all the positive experience gained by the industry in order to create comfortable, high-quality and at the same time affordable housing. < / p >< p > Extremely profitable location adds even greater value to these efforts and makes the offer unique in the capital’s real estate market, because all the necessary infrastructure already exists and is within walking distance. < / p >

Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Panel
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
Number of floors
Number of floors
19
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 59.3 – 64.2
Price per m², EUR 1,045 – 1,063
Apartment price, EUR 61,909 – 67,050
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 63.4 – 80.3
Price per m², EUR 936 – 1,072
Apartment price, EUR 66,690 – 76,147
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 98.7
Price per m², EUR 936
Apartment price, EUR 92,377
New building location
Minsk, Belarus
Infrastructure nearby
Kindergarten 200 m
Shop 350 m
Underground 500 m
School 250 m

