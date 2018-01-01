Антоновский квартал

< p > The main idea underlying the work on the Antonovsky quarter was to create a modern residential complex that meets all the requirements of the time and satisfies the needs of its inhabitants for a comfortable stay. The most competent specialists made efforts to implement all the positive experience gained by the industry in order to create comfortable, high-quality and at the same time affordable housing. < / p >< p > Extremely profitable location adds even greater value to these efforts and makes the offer unique in the capital’s real estate market, because all the necessary infrastructure already exists and is within walking distance. < / p >
|Kindergarten
|200 m
|Shop
|350 m
|Underground
|500 m
|School
|250 m