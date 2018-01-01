Антоновский квартал

Minsk, Belarus

Price on request

Completion date: 2023

Multi-apartment low-rise building for 4-per. Ring in. Minsk. The picturesque and landscaped beach of the Tsnyansky reservoir is located just 500 meters from the building. Comfortable life near nature! Low-rise building consists of three residential buildings House 1: 16 apartments House 2: 20 apartments House 3:24 apartments Residential buildings are designed for two-, and three-story. Each section of the apartment building is equipped with an elevator. The design of residential buildings is non-pocarcastic, with a transverse arrangement of load-bearing walls of ceramic blocks. Apartments: 3-room – from 90.64 to 106.76 sq.m.; 4- com. – from 121.2 to 121.66 sq.m. Infrastructure: within walking distance of the residential complex, there is a modern sports complex with open and closed tennis courts, a gym and a sauna with a swimming pool, schools, kindergartens, clinics, shops. Cost of 1 m2 of the total area ( for SNB ) living quarters for citizens who are not registered with those in need of better housing conditions, legal entities and IP: House 1 — 3 718.10 bel. rubles; House 2 — 3 572.68 bel. rubles; House 3 — 3 253.54 bel. rubles. Cost of 1 m2 of the total area ( for SNB ) for citizens who are registered in need of better housing conditions in the administrations of the districts of. Minsk, organizations of the city. Minsk, without issuing directions to the administrations of the districts of. Minsk: House 1 — 3 325.61 bel. rubles; House 2 — 3 190.47 bel. rubles; House 3 — 2 902.48 bel. rubles. The procedure for making money. For the payment of funds, installment payments are provided until July 2023 ( inclusive ). An initial contribution of 40% of the total cost of the shared construction facility must be paid within 10 ( ten ) banking days - for residential premises, the construction of which is carried out by individuals and legal entities, not registered in need of better housing conditions. An initial contribution of 40% of the total cost of the shared construction facility must be paid within 15 ( fifteen ) banking days - for residential premises that are being built by citizens, registered in need of better housing conditions. Applications for contracts are accepted ( are registered ) at the address of. Minsk, pr. Independence, 46, office 1. Live in an environmentally friendly area of the city of Minsk, relax after a working day near the pond or spend the weekend with your family in the fresh air — the dream of many urban residents! In a residential complex located in a picturesque prestigious area near the Tsnyansky reservoir, this will become a reality!