Houses for sale in Jalisco, Mexico

56 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 640 m²
Residence in Private Bugambilias Spectacular view $ 14,500,000House located Second Section B…
$14,50M
3 bedroom house in San Antonio Tlayacapan, Mexico
3 bedroom house
San Antonio Tlayacapan, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 440 m²
House with beautiful garden in Chapala. Beautiful house in La Rivera de Chapala on a single…
$14,80M
4 bedroom house in Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
House located on Av. Leones.It has 390m2 construction, 560m2 of surface, has 4 bedrooms, stu…
$11,73M
5 bedroom house in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 702 m²
Awesome house in the heart of the modern Versailles, perfectly located among the best gourme…
$27,25M
3 bedroom house in Zapopan, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Zapopan, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Discover the exceptional lifestyle that awaits you in this impressive house! With an intelli…
$15,30M
5 bedroom house in Tapalpa, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Tapalpa, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 141 m²
Co -ownership in luxury residence in Tapalpa $ 12,000,000Total value in co -ownership scheme…
$12,00M
4 bedroom house in Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 700 m²
Luxury residence in bugambilias 1100m2 $ 24,000,000Land 1100 metersConstruction 7004 bedroom…
$24,00M
3 bedroom house in Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Casa Road Nogales, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, 4 parking drawers, pool, g…
$15,00M
2 bedroom house in Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 473 m²
M2 of land: 480Construction m2: 473.19Beautiful room room that has the following characteris…
$9,71M
3 bedroom house in Region Centro, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Region Centro, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 560 m²
House Lomas Santa Anita 510m2 $ 8,500,000510m2 land 560m2 constructionUnique house in its st…
$8,50M
4 bedroom house in Guadalajara, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Guadalajara, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
M2 of land: 1547.75Construction m2: 214House room of a plant that consists of- terrace-sala-…
$9,82M
5 bedroom house in Guadalajara, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Guadalajara, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 346 m²
HOUSE FOR SALE thief of Guevara $ 9,700,000Receiver. 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 3 garages, w…
$9,70M
2 bedroom house in Ixtapa, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Ixtapa, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Casa Durazno is detail and lifestyle. Unique details with top quality finishes: automatic ga…
$6,00M
7 bedroom house in Zapopan, Mexico
7 bedroom house
Zapopan, Mexico
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
House for large sale with land of 200 meters, almost corner with Av. PatriaExcellent house, …
$6,45M
2 bedroom house in Punta Perula, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Punta Perula, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
House 5 blocks from the beach, with garden and terrace to enjoy a barbecue with family or fr…
$5,90M
5 bedroom house in Tapalpa, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Tapalpa, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 141 m²
Exclusive property very well located very close Centro Tapalpa with 1,141 m2 built; It has g…
$41,00M
2 bedroom house in San Juan Cosala, Mexico
2 bedroom house
San Juan Cosala, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
House sale in San Juan Cosalá Vista Lago y MontañaPrecio $7,500,000200m2 of land 320m2 const…
$7,50M
3 bedroom house in Jocotepec, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Jocotepec, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Casa Chardonnay - Exclusive presale386 m2 of land 228 m2 of constructionLive the luxury in t…
$8,13M
4 bedroom house in San Antonio Tlayacapan, Mexico
4 bedroom house
San Antonio Tlayacapan, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 847 m²
House for sale in San Antonio Tlayacapan. 450 m2 of land and 847 M2 M2 MenJust 10 min from …
$16,50M
2 bedroom house in Zapopan, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Zapopan, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 276 m²
Welcome to your new home in the prestigious residential Victoria!We present this lovely hous…
$6,85M
4 bedroom house in Ajijic, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Ajijic, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
House for sale in La Floresta, Ajijic. 700 m2 of land 255 m2 of construction.House in the e…
$9,10M
8 bedroom House in San Miguel el Alto, Mexico
8 bedroom House
San Miguel el Alto, Mexico
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 721 m²
721.22 of construction.786 of land.Pretty and wide house, it has an excellent distribution c…
$6,53M
5 bedroom house in Region Costa Norte, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Region Costa Norte, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 333 m²
Casa de Campo with solid construction with finishes in `` old wall '' of stone and brick, su…
$7,00M
4 bedroom house in Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Features:House with 390m2 construction, 550m2 of surface, has 4 bedrooms, study, 3.5 bathroo…
$9,77M
2 bedroom house in San Juanito de Escobedo, Mexico
2 bedroom house
San Juanito de Escobedo, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 336 m²
House for sale type Hacienda located in San Juanito de Escobedo.PRECIO: $5,950,000Descripti…
$5,95M
5 bedroom house in Zapopan, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Zapopan, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 425 m²
Casa Real Vallarta. 360 m2 of land 425 m2 of construction.5 bedrooms. House of very good …
$10,50M
4 bedroom house in Nuevo Mexico, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Nuevo Mexico, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
M2 terreno: 1,000M2 Construction: 1,000 +Garage for 5 - 6 cars depending on sizeGuest house,…
$35,00M
2 bedroom house in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
House in excellent location, to remodel, with a cute backyard. House in an excellent locatio…
$6,20M
3 bedroom house in La Estancia, Mexico
3 bedroom house
La Estancia, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
1640.14 m2 of land and 183 m2 of construction. Two levels, 3 bedrooms with closet and seen t…
$890,000
9 bedroom house in Guadalajara, Mexico
9 bedroom house
Guadalajara, Mexico
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 461 m²
Casa Colonia Independencia Guadalajara 10 bedrooms $ 8,300,000Land 347m2 Construction 461m2E…
$8,30M
