Houses for sale in Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico

8 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 640 m²
Residence in Private Bugambilias Spectacular view $ 14,500,000House located Second Section B…
$779,306
4 bedroom house in Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 264 m²
Excellent house in El Briseño very close to peripheral $ 3'820,000Two levels and wide garden…
$205,307
3 bedroom house in Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Great duplex house in Colonia Arboledas, Zapopan - super communicated. Live comfort and styl…
$158,011
4 bedroom house in Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Total area: 432m2 Construction: 270 m2House with a lot of potential located second section B…
$403,089
3 bedroom house in Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Casa Road Nogales, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, 4 parking drawers, pool, g…
$806,179
4 bedroom house in Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 700 m²
Luxury residence in bugambilias 1100m2 $ 24,000,000Land 1100 metersConstruction 7004 bedroom…
$1,29M
2 bedroom house in Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Nice house in El Fortín, Zapopan. Of a level with two bedrooms, dining room, parking for tw…
$134,363
2 bedroom house in Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 473 m²
M2 of land: 480Construction m2: 473.19Beautiful room room that has the following characteris…
$521,866
