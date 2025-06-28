Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Guadalajara, Mexico

13 properties total found
9 bedroom house in Guadalajara, Mexico
9 bedroom house
Guadalajara, Mexico
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 461 m²
Casa Colonia Independencia Guadalajara 10 bedrooms $ 8,300,000Land 347m2 Construction 461m2E…
$8,30M
3 bedroom house in Guadalajara, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Guadalajara, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
2 levels land of 110 m2, construction of 120 m2, with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half b…
$1,30M
3 bedroom house in Guadalajara, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Guadalajara, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Nice and large house located in the Parques del Nilo neighborhood, which has the following c…
$1,15M
4 bedroom house in Guadalajara, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Guadalajara, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 493 m²
House for sale one block from Chapultepec. T: 493 m2P.B: room, dining room, two offices.P.A:…
$19,50M
5 bedroom house in Guadalajara, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Guadalajara, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
House with commercial premises for sale Heliodoro Hernandez Loza Guadalajara Jal.This house …
$2,80M
4 bedroom house in Guadalajara, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Guadalajara, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Large house in av. Large house with 4 rooms more multiple use room. Large patio. 4 bedrooms…
$6,20M
3 bedroom house in Guadalajara, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Guadalajara, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
Nice house located in Jalisco.It consists of 265m2 of construction and is distributed in the…
$2,45M
5 bedroom house in Guadalajara, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Guadalajara, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 346 m²
HOUSE FOR SALE thief of Guevara $ 9,700,000Receiver. 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 3 garages, w…
$9,70M
4 bedroom house in Guadalajara, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Guadalajara, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
3 -level house in Guadalajara -With 205 m² of construction, this house is perfect for those …
$3,46M
5 bedroom house in Guadalajara, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Guadalajara, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 323 m²
House for sale frac. (Just a few blocks from the Chapalita roundabout)PB: living room, compr…
$10,50M
4 bedroom house in Guadalajara, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Guadalajara, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
M2 of land: 1547.75Construction m2: 214House room of a plant that consists of- terrace-sala-…
$9,82M
2 bedroom house in Guadalajara, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Guadalajara, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Linda house located in Guadalajara Jalisco.This house is made up of 60m2 of construction and…
$942,563
House 20 bedrooms in Guadalajara, Mexico
House 20 bedrooms
Guadalajara, Mexico
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 095 m²
House sale and rent 20 bedrooms modern colony 800m2 $ 22,500,000Rent: $ 65,000 Sale: $ 22,50…
$22,50M
