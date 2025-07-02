Houses for sale in Zapopan, Mexico

Show property on map Show properties list
3 bedroom house in Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Great duplex house in Colonia Arboledas, Zapopan - super communicated. Live comfort and styl…
$2,94M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Zapopan, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Zapopan, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Duplex house a few blocks from Univa, Plaza Tepeyac, and Ciudadela, with excellent roads of …
$3,50M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Region Centro, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Region Centro, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Beautiful house for sale in Valle de los Molinos $ 1,700,000Remodeled with expansionThe elec…
$1,70M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Nuevo Mexico, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Nuevo Mexico, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Magnificent house located in El Dorado that has the followingFeatures:House with 93m2 constr…
$1,04M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Zapopan, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Zapopan, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 470 m²
House for sale city of the sun $ 16,500,000600 m2 of land 470 m2 of construction12x50 mts4 m…
$16,50M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 264 m²
Excellent house in El Briseño very close to peripheral $ 3'820,000Two levels and wide garden…
$3,82M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Zapopan, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Zapopan, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 418 m²
Magnificent house located on the path of the willows that has the followingFeatures:418 m2 o…
$7,62M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in San Juan de Ocotan, Mexico
3 bedroom house
San Juan de Ocotan, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Beautiful house located in one of Zapopan's most exclusive subdivisions.This beautiful house…
$3,58M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Nuevo Mexico, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Nuevo Mexico, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
Beautiful and wide house in one of the best areas of Jalisco.It is made up of 420m2 of const…
$3,85M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Excellent house in El Fortín, Zapopan $ 3,100,000With an excellent distributionLevel 1:Sala,…
$3,10M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 700 m²
Luxury residence in bugambilias 1100m2 $ 24,000,000Land 1100 metersConstruction 7004 bedroom…
$24,00M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Zapopan, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Zapopan, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Nice house, with a 105 m2 land and built area of ​​86 m2 consists of two floors two bedrooms…
$1,81M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Zapopan, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Zapopan, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 244 m²
House sale 3 levels in the Águilas Zapopan 6 bedrooms $ 4,800,000140 of land 244m² of constr…
$4,80M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Zapopan, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Zapopan, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 337 m²
House located in Valle Real, Zapopan Jalisco. Features:House with 337m2 construction and 360…
$4,79M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Tesistan, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Tesistan, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
House for sale park of the birds Thessistan JaliscoNice house for sale within private condom…
$1,65M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Zapopan, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Zapopan, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Discover the exceptional lifestyle that awaits you in this impressive house! With an intelli…
$15,30M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Zapopan, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Zapopan, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
Magnificent house located in Paseo de lasyas that has the followingFeatures:House with 260m2…
$1,30M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Zapopan, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Zapopan, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Linda house located in Atemajac del Valle.This beautiful house consists 190m2 of constructio…
$1,50M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Zapopan, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Zapopan, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 662 m²
Beautiful house for sale, on national shield. house in two lots very good locationt.-900mc.-…
$26,50M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Total area: 432m2 Construction: 270 m2House with a lot of potential located second section B…
$7,50M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 473 m²
M2 of land: 480Construction m2: 473.19Beautiful room room that has the following characteris…
$9,71M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Zapopan, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Zapopan, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
House for sale Lomas del Seminario. 9.5x 38 = 361 m2 of land 320 m2 of constructionPB:Garag…
$9,90M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Zapopan, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Zapopan, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Casa Commercial Use Centinela Zapopan in corner $ 2,650,000140 meters land 77m2 construction…
$2,65M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Casa Road Nogales, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, 4 parking drawers, pool, g…
$15,00M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Zapopan, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Zapopan, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Discover the exceptional lifestyle that awaits you in this impressive house! With an intelli…
$15,30M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Zapopan, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Zapopan, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
House for sale in Lomas del Centinela. It has parking 1 car.Dining room and kitchen2 bedro…
$1,65M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Zapopan, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Zapopan, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
House in La Floresta$1'300.000Ejido property, you can only buy cash, "you don't apply any cr…
$1,30M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Nuevo Mexico, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Nuevo Mexico, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
M2 terreno: 1,000M2 Construction: 1,000 +Garage for 5 - 6 cars depending on sizeGuest house,…
$35,00M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 640 m²
Residence in Private Bugambilias Spectacular view $ 14,500,000House located Second Section B…
$14,50M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Nice house in El Fortín, Zapopan. Of a level with two bedrooms, dining room, parking for tw…
$2,50M
Leave a request

