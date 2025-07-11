Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mauritius
  3. Rivière du Rempart District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Rivière du Rempart District, Mauritius

Grand Baie
10
Grand Baie VCA East
10
House Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
House in The Vale, Mauritius
House
The Vale, Mauritius
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 1
$1,01M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
$998,195
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
$910,119
Leave a request
TekceTekce
7 room house in The Vale, Mauritius
7 room house
The Vale, Mauritius
Rooms 7
Number of floors 1
$962,965
Leave a request
7 room house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
7 room house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 7
$1,41M
Leave a request
6 room house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
6 room house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 6
$786,813
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grand Baie, Mauritius
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront Villa for sale in Mauritius in the heart of Grand Baie - Pointes aux Canoniers ac…
$1,65M
Leave a request

Properties features in Rivière du Rempart District, Mauritius

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go