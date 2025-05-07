Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Rivière du Rempart District, Mauritius

9 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Cap Malheureux, Mauritius
5 bedroom house
Cap Malheureux, Mauritius
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
In a natural and innovative environment just a stone's throw from the sea, offering all the …
$4,85M
1 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
1 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Evaco, one of the leaders in luxury real estate in Mauritius, offers one of its most recent …
$469,444
4 bedroom house in Rivière du Rempart, Mauritius
4 bedroom house
Rivière du Rempart, Mauritius
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Exceptional view for this villa of great standing located in the village Azuri with its new …
$1,68M
3 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
NEW PROJECT in Grand Baie: Original design, this single storey villa will offer you a living…
$450,327
3 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Apartment G + 2 for sale in Grand Baie very close to the beach accessible to foreigners 3…
$293,951
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grand Baie, Mauritius
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront Villa for sale in Mauritius in the heart of Grand Baie - Pointes aux Canoniers ac…
$1,65M
4 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
4 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 590 m²
Pereybère country side: This villa under construction with a panoramic view offers you all t…
$1,80M
2 bedroom apartment in Grand Baie, Mauritius
2 bedroom apartment
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
Grand Baie: In a luxury hotel-style private residence with reception, spa, restaurant, swimm…
$232,586
3 bedroom house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 bedroom house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
PENTHOUSE R+2 - GRAND BAIE Penthouse G + 2 for sale in Pereybere very close to the beach …
$501,917
