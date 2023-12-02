Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mauritius
  3. Residential
  4. Grand Baie

Residential properties for sale in Grand Baie, Mauritius

2 properties total found
4 room house in Pereybere, Mauritius
4 room house
Pereybere, Mauritius
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 590 m²
Pereybère country side: This villa under construction with a panoramic view offers you all t…
€1,82M
per month
Leave a request
5 room house with High standing Villa in Cap Malheureux, Mauritius
5 room house with High standing Villa
Cap Malheureux, Mauritius
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
In a natural and innovative environment just a stone's throw from the sea, offering all the …
€4,90M
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir