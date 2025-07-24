Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Pamplemousses, Mauritius

3 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trou aux Biches, Mauritius
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trou aux Biches, Mauritius
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
The Essence, located a few steps from the glorious beach of Trou aux Biches, offers the ulti…
$825,000
5 room apartment in Grand Baie VCA West, Mauritius
5 room apartment
Grand Baie VCA West, Mauritius
Rooms 5
$558,945
2 bedroom apartment in Trou aux Biches, Mauritius
2 bedroom apartment
Trou aux Biches, Mauritius
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
The Essence, near the glorious beach of Trou aux Biches, offers residents the coastal lifest…
$464,000
