Investment Properties for Sale in Marupes novads, Latvia

5 properties total found
Investment in Babites pagasts, Latvia
Investment
Babites pagasts, Latvia
We sell a plot of 6.22 hectares in the village of Egluciems of Babitsky volost. The village …
$708,017
Investment in Marupe, Latvia
Investment
Marupe, Latvia
We offer to purchase a property located in Marupa.According to the development plan, part of…
$1,25M
Investment in Pinki, Latvia
Investment
Pinki, Latvia
Exclusive Commercial Site in the Premium LocationPiņiiArea: 7,443 m2Status of territory: Mix…
$1,14M
Investment in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment
Jurmala, Latvia
Maximum building density 50%, height 3 floorsCommunications are not let downGood location, 1…
$853,718
Investment in Marupe, Latvia
Investment
Marupe, Latvia
We offer a plot of commercial land of 10 hectares.The land is located in the Marup district.…
$1,25M
