Lands for sale in Prague, Czech Republic

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Liben, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Liben, Czech Republic
€ 226,266
Plot of land in Prague, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Prague, Czech Republic
€ 179,088
Site of 520 m ² — Prague 5 and Radotin Site 26 on 26 square meters Communications are…
Plot of land in Veliky Brazdim, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Veliky Brazdim, Czech Republic
€ 233,220
Section of 436 m ² near Prague 9 — To Chakovitsa All communications are brought to se…
Plot of land in Veliky Brazdim, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Veliky Brazdim, Czech Republic
€ 251,472
The site of 486 m ² near Prague 9 and to Satalitsa for construction of the house. All netwo…
