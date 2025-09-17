Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Kenya
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Kenya

4 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Tatu City, Kenya
3 bedroom apartment
Tatu City, Kenya
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Floor 5/10
Discover a premium standard of living in the very heart of Tatu City’s central business dist…
$248,500
1 room studio apartment in Tatu City, Kenya
1 room studio apartment
Tatu City, Kenya
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 5/10
Discover a premium standard of living in the very heart of Tatu City’s central business dist…
$54,800
2 bedroom apartment in Tatu City, Kenya
2 bedroom apartment
Tatu City, Kenya
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 5/10
Discover a premium standard of living in the very heart of Tatu City’s central business dist…
$148,700
1 bedroom apartment in Tatu City, Kenya
1 bedroom apartment
Tatu City, Kenya
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 5/10
Discover a premium standard of living in the very heart of Tatu City’s central business dist…
$94,000
