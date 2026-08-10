Apartments for sale in Nairobi, Kenya

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Kenya
  3. Nairobi County
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments in Nairobi County, Kenya

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Apartment in Nairobi, Kenya
Apartment
Nairobi, Kenya
$60,728
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Nairobi, Kenya
3 bedroom apartment
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
DETAILS Kileleshwa 3-Bedroom Apartment at Wakamu Discover the perfect home and investm…
$106,397
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nairobi, Kenya
3 bedroom apartment
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
Description • 2/3 bedroom luxurious apartments. • Master bedroom ensuite with large wa…
$92,252
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
5 bedroom apartment in Nairobi, Kenya
5 bedroom apartment
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 023 m²
Floor 16
Why Invest in 3408 BELVA? 3408 BELVA is a signature collection of luxury apartments locat…
$330,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Nairobi County, Kenya

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go