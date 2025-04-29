Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Kenya
  3. Tatu City
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Tatu City, Kenya

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Tatu City, Kenya
Apartment
Tatu City, Kenya
INVEST IN LUXURY, OWN AN OPULENT RESIDENCE EXPERIENCE 5-STAR LIVING IN EVERY DETAIL Th…
$48,664
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go