Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Kenya
  3. Kiambu
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Kiambu, Kenya

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Apartment in Tatu City, Kenya
Apartment
Tatu City, Kenya
INVEST IN LUXURY, OWN AN OPULENT RESIDENCE EXPERIENCE 5-STAR LIVING IN EVERY DETAIL Th…
$48,664
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Ndenderu ward, Kenya
2 bedroom apartment
Ndenderu ward, Kenya
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 11
The project covers an area of 1 hectare, a total area of 32,609   Square meters, 11 floors o…
$57,810
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kiambu, Kenya

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go