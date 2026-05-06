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Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf a dizengoff

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,60M
;
5
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ID: 38023
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Dizengoff, 228

About the complex

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Superb 3-room apartment for sale in a new building Dizengoff near arlozorov Living area : 80 m2 + balcony of 7 m2 The apartment is sold fully furnished Mamad and elevator No parking

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf a dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,60M
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