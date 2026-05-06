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Residential quarter Jerusalem centre ville

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,10M
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5
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ID: 38016
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

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The project is located in an Ideal place, close to the great synagogue of Jerusalem, 7 minutes walk from the Mamilla and major hotels.A few steps from the Tramway. This classified building, Bauhaus style. will include 8 floors, high quality interior and exterior services. Spa with private indoor pool offering an exceptional life in the heart of Jerusalem. large choice of 2 room apartments at Penthouse.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Jerusalem centre ville
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,10M
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