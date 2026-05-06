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Residential quarter Jerusalem holyland bait vagan

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,27M
;
7
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ID: 38013
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    brhm prrh

About the complex

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The new phase of the famous residential complex of Holyland, will include a high tower on the coast of 2 12 storey shop buildings offering a luxurious living experience with a wide selection of apartments from 3 to 5 rooms with penthouses and garden ground floor. cellar and parking for each apartment.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Jerusalem holyland bait vagan
Jerusalem, Israel
from
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