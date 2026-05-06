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Residential quarter A vendre 3 5 pieces

Ashdod, Israel
from
$615,760
;
8
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ID: 36544
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Kdoshey Belzen

About the complex

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Super location, close to the center and the sea. Alef. 3,5 rooms of 85 m2 + balcony. Sixth floor. Two elevators. Mamad. Air conditioning in all rooms. View to the city and port.

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre 3 5 pieces
Ashdod, Israel
from
$615,760
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