  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonne affaire

Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonne affaire

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,01M
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 35968
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Sderot David Ben Gurion

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
????? PRICE BASIS – Opportunity to be seized! Located on Ben Yehuda Street, between Frishman and Bograshov, this 50 m2 apartment is located in a recent building. Located at the back of the building, it enjoys a quiet and preserved environment, while being in the heart of a lively and sought after neighbourhood. The apartment includes a bright living room with balcony, a comfortable bedroom, an open kitchen and a bathroom. The building is equipped with an elevator.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces quartier neve illan
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$503,620
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,50M
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception proche boulevard ben gourion
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,64M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,59M
Residential quarter Magnifique maison
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$6,15M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonne affaire
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,01M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel
Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel
Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel
Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel
Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel
Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel
Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$928,486
Residential project on Kiriat Menahem bordering Kiriat Yovel consisting of 2 towers of 31 floors and 3 buildings of 9 floors. The project is located at the foot of the new tramway. Large choice of apartments from 3 rooms to penthouse. Parking for each apartment. Flexible schedule with paymen…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer appartement 2 pieces avec terrasse a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer appartement 2 pieces avec terrasse a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer appartement 2 pieces avec terrasse a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer appartement 2 pieces avec terrasse a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer appartement 2 pieces avec terrasse a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer appartement 2 pieces avec terrasse a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer appartement 2 pieces avec terrasse a vendre a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$997,100
Don't miss it! Apartment 2 rooms with terrace for sale in Tel Aviv. 2 steps from Rotschild Boulevard. is close to everything in the heart of Tel aviv. Ideal for one foot ashore . recent building
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces
Show all Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces
Nahariya, Israel
from
$405,600
3-room apartment in the Ein Sara district, close to the canyon and the sea. Great potential
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications