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Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces renove a cote du park hayarkon au calme

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,11M
06/05/2026
$1,11M
05/05/2026
$1,10M
;
8
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ID: 35578
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Bnei Moshe, 21

About the complex

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At 25 rue Bnei Moshe, just a few steps from Yehuda Maccabi, a superb T3 apartment is for sale exclusively. About 74 m2 of living space, very bright. Spacious, elegant and renovated. First floor and a half without elevator. Quiet street.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces renove a cote du park hayarkon au calme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,11M
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