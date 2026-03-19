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Residential quarter Bien dexception face a la mer et la plage de lhotel hilton penthouse unique avec rooftop et piscine privee

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1
;
6
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ID: 35518
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Motskin Avenue, 3

About the complex

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For sale, in the old north of Tel-Aviv, just steps from the sea and the Hilton beach, exceptional penthouse of very high standing with stunning sea views. With an area of about 300 m2 (Duplex), extended by 178 m2 of terraces, this rare property offers spectacular volumes and a unique living experience facing the Mediterranean. Superb private rooftop pool, accessible by an elegant floating staircase with architectural design, for exclusive moments between sky and sea. Fully new penthouse, designed with exceptional materials and ultra-high-end finishes. Sold fully furnished, with prestige furniture and the most luxurious appliances. 5 parking spaces in the basement complete this exceptional property. Immediate entrance, Prices on request. For more details in private, Aya

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Bien dexception face a la mer et la plage de lhotel hilton penthouse unique avec rooftop et piscine privee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1
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