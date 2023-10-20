Residential quarter Appartement a louer jerusalem baka

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
For Rent on Derech Beit Lehem – Charming Apartment in a Building Shop!
In a sought after and authentic location, unique and spacious apartment on the 1st floor of a 3-storey building.
3 rooms + large workspace, approximately 100 m2
3 exhibitions
Classic design with a unique atmosphere in a boutique building
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
In the city center of Jerusalem, standing building with a beautiful lobby
Large 2 rooms of 70 m2 , + balcony of 10m2, spacious living room , large sleeping space, with potential to make it a 3pieces .
a proximity of the tram, a few minutes walk from the mamilla