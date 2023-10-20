Residential quarter Appartement d exception

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Exceptional apartment in Mekor Haim, near Baka and Emek Refaim
Located at the foot of Hamesila Park, in a new and upscale boutique building (with elegant lobby, Shabbat elevator and underground parking). Apartment of 4 rooms of 93m2 plus balcony of 9m2 where every detail has been carefully thought.
Characteristics:
✨ Natural brightness and noble materials in all spaces
✨ Ground heating, central air conditioning
✨ Custom dressings in the rooms
✨ High-end finishes, up to the smallest details
American cuisine:
A custom-designed space combining modern elegance and functionality. Made with high-end marble, the kitchen is equipped with integrated appliances and a central island that sublimes the whole. A real art work where design and practicality meet.
Additional benefits:
✅ Large underground parking space with adjoining cellar
✅ Future tram line in immediate proximity
✅ Ideal location: 4 minutes walk from Kanyon Hadar, close to the supermarkets (Rami Levy/Osher Ad) and the synagogues of the French communities.
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
4 rooms for sale in a charming building located in the heart of a pastoral atmosphere of Jerusalem and only a few minutes walk from Baka. Close to everything: schools, synagogues, cultural and entertainment centers and of course the old town. The building has an elevator and the apartments a…
EXCLUSIVITY - FOR SALES- Jerusalem, City Centre
Luxury building with lobby, 24/7 caretaker, 4 Shabbat elevators and reception room.
✨ Beautiful 3-room 83 m2 with balcony offering stunning views of the Old Town and Har Habayit!
Top-of-the-range open-plan kitchen, spacious living room, master…
This apartment with garden, located in the heart of Tel Aviv's old north, is a remarkable discovery. With approximately 100 square meters of living space and a charming courtyard of about 64 square meters, this apartment is located in a brand new building under two years old. Its privileged …