Residential quarter Appartement d exception

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,16M
03/03/2025
$1,16M
12/02/2025
$1,16M
11/02/2025
$1,14M
ID: 24960
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français
Exceptional apartment in Mekor Haim, near Baka and Emek Refaim Located at the foot of Hamesila Park, in a new and upscale boutique building (with elegant lobby, Shabbat elevator and underground parking). Apartment of 4 rooms of 93m2 plus balcony of 9m2 where every detail has been carefully thought. Characteristics: ✨ Natural brightness and noble materials in all spaces ✨ Ground heating, central air conditioning ✨ Custom dressings in the rooms ✨ High-end finishes, up to the smallest details American cuisine: A custom-designed space combining modern elegance and functionality. Made with high-end marble, the kitchen is equipped with integrated appliances and a central island that sublimes the whole. A real art work where design and practicality meet. Additional benefits: ✅ Large underground parking space with adjoining cellar ✅ Future tram line in immediate proximity ✅ Ideal location: 4 minutes walk from Kanyon Hadar, close to the supermarkets (Rami Levy/Osher Ad) and the synagogues of the French communities.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

