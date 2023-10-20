Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces - 130m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Apartment 5 rooms - 130m2 – Bayit Vegan Jerusalem
2 terraces 8m2 and 10m2 including 6m2 soucca, 4th floor
Living- dining room, kitchen
4 bedrooms (1 mamad), 1 bathroom, 1 shower, 3 toilets
Electric shutters, air conditioning, ground radiators, gas water heater
Intercom video, armored door, 1 parking lot, 1 cellar
2 lifts chabat
Price: 4.800.000sh shekels
(This award does not include our agency commission)
For more information or to arrange a visit,
Call us without waiting at the following number: Simone
Simex Realty your Real Estate Agency in Israel
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment 5.5 rooms to renovate, area 130m2 - Bayit Vegan Jerusalem
On the 1st floor with terrace, north-east-west exposure
Living room, dining room, kitchen
4 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, 2 toilets
Air conditioning, shemech doud, grilling, armored door
1 cellar, lift, disabled access
Work to be u…