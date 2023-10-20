  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces - 130m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,35M
01/03/2025
$1,35M
09/02/2025
$1,33M
06/01/2025
$1,32M
;
9
ID: 24350
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
Apartment 5 rooms - 130m2 – Bayit Vegan Jerusalem 2 terraces 8m2 and 10m2 including 6m2 soucca, 4th floor Living- dining room, kitchen 4 bedrooms (1 mamad), 1 bathroom, 1 shower, 3 toilets Electric shutters, air conditioning, ground radiators, gas water heater Intercom video, armored door, 1 parking lot, 1 cellar 2 lifts chabat Price: 4.800.000sh shekels (This award does not include our agency commission) For more information or to arrange a visit, Call us without waiting at the following number: Simone Simex Realty your Real Estate Agency in Israel

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

