Residential quarter Appartement familial a or akiva dans le quartier tres recherche neve or

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
BZH
RE/MAX Hadera presents you with an exclusive 5-room apartment in the new, highly requested Neve Or neighbourhood in Or Akiva.
This new sunny apartment of about 110 m2 on the 5th floor on 9, consists of:
- a pleasant living space,
- a terrace of about 14 m2,
- 4 bedrooms including a master suite and a secure room,
- 2 bathrooms,
- 2 parking spaces,
- a beautiful lobby and a Gymboree space in the building.
The apartment is just minutes from the recent O'Park de Or Akiva Park.
Close to highways 2 and 4, 10 minutes by car from Hadera and Caesarea.
Incredible quality of life to settle with family!
Availability 3-6 months.
Beezrate Hashem, Beya'had OuBeSim'ha Nenatsea'h!
Location on the map
Or Akiva, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
Penthouse 4 rooms 156m2 in new project Kiriat Hayovel Jerusalem
New project in Kiryat Hayovel, consists of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors
Dec 2026
The existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks, A new cultural centre inc…