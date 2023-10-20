  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Or Akiva
Residential quarter Appartement familial a or akiva dans le quartier tres recherche neve or

Or Akiva, Israel
from
$603,935
02/04/2025
$603,935
25/02/2025
$605,655
05/02/2025
$595,765
01/01/2025
$597,915
;
6
ID: 24004
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • Town
    Or Akiva

About the complex

BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents you with an exclusive 5-room apartment in the new, highly requested Neve Or neighbourhood in Or Akiva. This new sunny apartment of about 110 m2 on the 5th floor on 9, consists of: - a pleasant living space, - a terrace of about 14 m2, - 4 bedrooms including a master suite and a secure room, - 2 bathrooms, - 2 parking spaces, - a beautiful lobby and a Gymboree space in the building. The apartment is just minutes from the recent O'Park de Or Akiva Park. Close to highways 2 and 4, 10 minutes by car from Hadera and Caesarea. Incredible quality of life to settle with family! Availability 3-6 months. Beezrate Hashem, Beya'had OuBeSim'ha Nenatsea'h!

Location on the map

Or Akiva, Israel

