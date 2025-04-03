Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Beer Sheva
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Beer Sheva, Israel

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 10 rooms in Beer Sheva, Israel
Villa 10 rooms
Beer Sheva, Israel
Rooms 10
Area 250 m²
Reference: BS 108 Exclusive not to be missed! Exceptional deal Ideal investment Neighborhood…
$730,340
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Beer Sheva, Israel

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes