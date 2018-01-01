Villa vozle okeana

Villa
Area:
Plot area - 300 m²
Building - 125 m²
Price: 437,500 $ (3,500 $ per m²)
Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.
Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)
Terms of payment and ownership of real estate:
Land and real estate ownership - leasehold 30 years