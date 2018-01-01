  1. Realting.com
Villa vozle okeana

Seraya, Indonesia
from
€400,307
;
11
About the complex

Villa

  • Private pool
  • Picturesque terrace
  • 3 bedrooms
  • 1 living room


Area:
Plot area - 300 m²
Building - 125 m²

Price: 437,500 $ (3,500 $ per m²)

Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.

Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)

Terms of payment and ownership of real estate:
Land and real estate ownership - leasehold 30 years 

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Business class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
1
New building location
Seraya, Indonesia

