Villa vozle okeana

Wana Giri, Indonesia

from €237,897

Completion date: 2023

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! UMALAS PREMIER PROJECT is a 30 modern villa in the picturesque Umalas area. Villas with passive income of 17-24% per annum with « turnkey ». It is possible to choose a finish of three options: gray, light and minimalism. The villa has its own pool, two rooms for comfortable work, a parking space. Ideal for rental due to its location. Here is a quiet and cozy area surrounded by greenery. This villa will work for you for many years. With a minimum initial contribution of 25%. The infrastructure of the complex includes an international school, a kindergarten, a large tennis center, supermarkets and the most famous beaches in Bali ( Brava, Batu Bologn, Nelayan ). Call or write to us, tell us all about the most profitable facilities in Bali! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.