Villa Introducing the new Wellness Resort project in Ubud, Bali.

▌ Introducing the new Wellness Resort project in Ubud, Bali.

This is a premium complex of apartments and villas in the center of Bali's wellness tourism (Ubud), offering:

- more than 25 types of wellness practices (yoga, meditation, breathing techniques, sound-healing, Ayurveda, detox, fitness, art therapy, etc.);

- full-cycle infrastructure: infinity pool overlooking the rice terraces, spa complex, organic restaurant, co-working, art space, retreat areas;

- individual approach: a personal program is developed for each guest with health measurements before and after the stay;

- strategic partnership with Pramas (Dubai) - experts in innovative wellness practices and technologies (cryotherapy, hyperbaric chambers, etc.).

This villa is presented with a private pool. There is a similar villa with a private bath on the territory of a garden.

▌ Investment parameters:

The cost of apartments | from $75,716

The cost of villas | from $97,428

The area of units | 23–170 m²

Payment terms | 0% installment