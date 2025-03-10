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Villa Introducing the new Wellness Resort project in Ubud, Bali.

Ubud, Indonesia
Price on request
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ID: 35083
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Gianyar
  • City
    Ubud District
  • Village
    Ubud

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    1

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Introducing the new Wellness Resort project in Ubud, Bali.

This is a premium complex of apartments and villas in the center of Bali's wellness tourism (Ubud), offering:

- more than 25 types of wellness practices (yoga, meditation, breathing techniques, sound-healing, Ayurveda, detox, fitness, art therapy, etc.);

- full-cycle infrastructure: infinity pool overlooking the rice terraces, spa complex, organic restaurant, co-working, art space, retreat areas;

- individual approach: a personal program is developed for each guest with health measurements before and after the stay;

- strategic partnership with Pramas (Dubai) - experts in innovative wellness practices and technologies (cryotherapy, hyperbaric chambers, etc.).

This villa is presented with a private pool. There is a similar villa with a private bath on the territory of a garden.

▌ Investment parameters:

The cost of apartments | from $75,716

The cost of villas | from $97,428

The area of units | 23–170 m²

Payment terms | 0% installment

Location on the map

Ubud, Indonesia
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Finance

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Developer news

10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
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Villa Introducing the new Wellness Resort project in Ubud, Bali.
Ubud, Indonesia
Price on request
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