  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Residential complex New residential complex with a spa area, a co-working area and a restaurant near the ocean, Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia

Residential complex New residential complex with a spa area, a co-working area and a restaurant near the ocean, Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia

Tabanan, Indonesia
from
$135,427
18/05/2025
$135,427
17/05/2025
$134,927
16/05/2025
$135,018
14/05/2025
$136,104
13/05/2025
$134,653
11/05/2025
$134,363
10/05/2025
$134,812
09/05/2025
$133,717
08/05/2025
$133,230
07/05/2025
$133,691
14/04/2025
$133,091
13/04/2025
$133,169
12/04/2025
$133,666
11/04/2025
$136,687
10/04/2025
$137,243
09/04/2025
$137,932
08/04/2025
$137,847
06/04/2025
$137,928
05/04/2025
$136,672
04/04/2025
$138,497
;
6
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 22478
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2408809
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Tabanan

About the complex

We offer apartments in a complex under construction within walking distance to the promising innovative city of Nuanu. You can choose from one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with an area of ​​44 to 92 square meters. The complex is located in a tourist area, so the apartments can be rented out for short terms. The complex infrastructure:

  • pool bar
  • co-working area
  • gym
  • concierge service
  • yoga area
  • meeting rooms
  • spa area
  • restaurant

But in addition to its own infrastructure, the residents of the complex will have access to the entire infrastructure of the city of Nuanu, which is represented by:

  • 9 recreational areas for rest and social events
  • 32 unique projects focused on various aspects of life and innovation
  • Spaces for education, health, art and culture
  • Health centers for maintaining a balanced lifestyle
  • Bright venues for events and holding cultural and creative events
  • Running and sports areas for an active lifestyle

Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.

Extra opportunities

A management company with over 15 years of experience in luxury real estate management offers a unique level of service for tenants and investors.

Successful experience in managing large hotel chains allows us to implement key skills in managing and providing premium services for current projects, such as RAHYA Villas Complex.

Thanks to many years of experience, the team has created ideal conditions for tenants in the recently completed complex, which ensured 90% occupancy of units from the first days of work.

According to the developer, the average ROI in the project will be 12-14% with an average occupancy of 78% and a daily rate of $ 94 per minimum apartment.

The developer's management company takes care of all aspects of daily rental:

  • Cleaning and cleaning the pool;
  • Internet, electricity, water and gas;
  • Security and garbage removal;
  • Renovation of apartments and garden maintenance;
  • Payment of taxes on rental activities;
  • Payment of monthly utilities;
  • Marketing and tenant settlement.
Advantages
  1. In partnership with artist Taras Yoom (creator of the Yoomoota art universe), the developer has placed unique contemporary art objects throughout the complex. You receive not only a progressive income from real estate, but also an increase in the value of art objects inside the units from one of the fastest growing artists in the world of our time.
  2. A mobile application for the ICON HOME complex is being developed, which will help in solving everyday issues, as well as ordering food from restaurants on the territory of the complex, booking a coworking space and much more.
  3. The developer uses driven piles and seismic protection devices, which ensures reliability and faster construction of the complex.
  4. Water tanks will be installed for an uninterrupted water supply.
Location and nearby infrastructure

Nuanu is the main creative oceanfront town in Bali. You'll find lounge and event areas, educational and wellness facilities, modern jogging tracks and sports grounds here.

The complex is a 15-minute drive from Canggu city center.

  • 350 m to Pantai Beach
  • 400 m to Cambridge International School
  • 500 m to Luna Beach Club

Location on the map

Tabanan, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools and co-working areas, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$120,380
Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$59,989
Residential complex Spacious townhouses surrounded by rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$160,507
Residential complex Managed by Ramada. Unit purchase.
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$124,131
Residential complex AURA APART
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$75,000
You are viewing
Residential complex New residential complex with a spa area, a co-working area and a restaurant near the ocean, Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Tabanan, Indonesia
from
$135,427
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Oceanfront apartments with unique natural landscape, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Oceanfront apartments with unique natural landscape, Bali, Indonesia
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$120,380
We offer furnished apartments with unique views of the ocean and jungles. The residence features roof-top restaurants and cinema, an infinity pool with a panoramic view of the ocean. Completion - February, 2026. Advantages The yield is 14.6%. Location and nearby infrastructure The property…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a panoramic view of the ocean close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a panoramic view of the ocean close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$153,484
The apartments combine modern comfort and coziness with the potential for significant value growth and stable income. As an investment product, this is a long-term investment in a high-quality, well-thought-out project. Beautiful and safe apartments always attract the attention of buyers and…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Ready to move in villas with jungle views 5 minutes to Ubud centre, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Ready to move in villas with jungle views 5 minutes to Ubud centre, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$225,711
Villas with jungle views 5 minutes to the centre of Ubud. Ownership: leasehold for 25 years. Rental yield estimation by the developer - 11-17%. All units are equipped with everything necessary for a successful daily rental. Occupancy: 85% Location and nearby infrastructure Ubud is the heart…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Indonesia
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
24.12.2024
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
01.03.2024
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
26.12.2023
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
05.10.2023
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
19.09.2023
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
How to buy property in Indonesia: a detailed guide
24.06.2023
How to buy property in Indonesia: a detailed guide
Show all publications