Residential complex New residential complex with a spa area, a co-working area and a restaurant near the ocean, Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia

We offer apartments in a complex under construction within walking distance to the promising innovative city of Nuanu. You can choose from one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with an area of ​​44 to 92 square meters. The complex is located in a tourist area, so the apartments can be rented out for short terms. The complex infrastructure:

pool bar

co-working area

gym

concierge service

yoga area

meeting rooms

spa area

restaurant

But in addition to its own infrastructure, the residents of the complex will have access to the entire infrastructure of the city of Nuanu, which is represented by:

9 recreational areas for rest and social events

32 unique projects focused on various aspects of life and innovation

Spaces for education, health, art and culture

Health centers for maintaining a balanced lifestyle

Bright venues for events and holding cultural and creative events

Running and sports areas for an active lifestyle

Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.

Extra opportunities

A management company with over 15 years of experience in luxury real estate management offers a unique level of service for tenants and investors.

Successful experience in managing large hotel chains allows us to implement key skills in managing and providing premium services for current projects, such as RAHYA Villas Complex.

Thanks to many years of experience, the team has created ideal conditions for tenants in the recently completed complex, which ensured 90% occupancy of units from the first days of work.

According to the developer, the average ROI in the project will be 12-14% with an average occupancy of 78% and a daily rate of $ 94 per minimum apartment.

The developer's management company takes care of all aspects of daily rental:

Cleaning and cleaning the pool;

Internet, electricity, water and gas;

Security and garbage removal;

Renovation of apartments and garden maintenance;

Payment of taxes on rental activities;

Payment of monthly utilities;

Marketing and tenant settlement.

In partnership with artist Taras Yoom (creator of the Yoomoota art universe), the developer has placed unique contemporary art objects throughout the complex. You receive not only a progressive income from real estate, but also an increase in the value of art objects inside the units from one of the fastest growing artists in the world of our time. A mobile application for the ICON HOME complex is being developed, which will help in solving everyday issues, as well as ordering food from restaurants on the territory of the complex, booking a coworking space and much more. The developer uses driven piles and seismic protection devices, which ensures reliability and faster construction of the complex. Water tanks will be installed for an uninterrupted water supply.

AdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

Nuanu is the main creative oceanfront town in Bali. You'll find lounge and event areas, educational and wellness facilities, modern jogging tracks and sports grounds here.

The complex is a 15-minute drive from Canggu city center.