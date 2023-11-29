Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Zamardi
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Zamardi, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
3 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
3 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€257,003
Leave a request
5 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
5 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 130 m²
€241,268
Leave a request
5 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
5 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
€366,884
Leave a request
8 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
8 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
€458,933
Leave a request
3 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
3 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
€312,075
Leave a request
5 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
5 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
€340,660
Leave a request
6 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
6 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
€235,761
Leave a request
8 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
8 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
€235,761
Leave a request
6 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
6 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
€458,933
Leave a request
4 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
4 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
€275,098
Leave a request
9 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
9 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 500 m²
€996,279
Leave a request
3 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
3 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
€1,18M
Leave a request
5 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
5 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
€550,720
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir