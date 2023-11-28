Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Zalakaros, Hungary

25 properties total found
5 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
5 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
€525,309
6 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
6 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
€275,662
3 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
3 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€78,573
5 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
5 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€170,811
9 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
9 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 390 m²
€495,000
9 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
9 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 220 m²
€277,239
6 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
6 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€117,991
2 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
2 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
€41,783
5 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
5 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
€157,409
5 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
5 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€420,457
4 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
4 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€131,303
2 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
2 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€39,207
9 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
9 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 174 m²
€223,399
4 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
4 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€104,989
4 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
4 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
€375,784
5 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
5 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
€78,000
2 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
2 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€19,709
2 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
2 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 24 m²
€19,972
6 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
6 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€73,677
4 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
4 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
€184,166
6 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
6 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
€94,340
8 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
8 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
€183,687
4 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
4 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€118,146
3 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
3 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€97,096
2 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
2 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
In the central part of Zalakaros, yet in a quiet little street, we offer for sale a 60m2 fam…
€98,000
