Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Tolna
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Tolna, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
60 properties total found
2 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€54,786
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€57,947
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€75,481
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bonyhad, Hungary
3 room apartment
Bonyhad, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€68,667
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Paks, Hungary
2 room apartment
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€95,924
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€78,600
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€71,550
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Paks, Hungary
3 room apartment
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€109,308
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€58,446
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€77,701
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€60,554
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
€48,728
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tamasi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tamasi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€60,317
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€86,489
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€76,121
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Dombovar, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dombovar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€71,116
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€57,659
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€104,573
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
€44,513
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bonyhad, Hungary
3 room apartment
Bonyhad, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€68,482
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Paks, Hungary
3 room apartment
Paks, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€78,755
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
€110,625
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
€113,746
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
€183,322
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Bonyhad, Hungary
4 room apartment
Bonyhad, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€152,011
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€34,596
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bonyhad, Hungary
3 room apartment
Bonyhad, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€90,158
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€70,764
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€76,358
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€124,492
Leave a request

Properties features in Tolna, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir