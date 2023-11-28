Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Toeroekszentmiklosi jaras, Hungary

2 room house in Kengyel, Hungary
2 room house
Kengyel, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€44,513
2 room house in Kengyel, Hungary
2 room house
Kengyel, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€15,463
2 room house in Toeroekszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room house
Toeroekszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€18,438
House in Toeroekszentmiklos, Hungary
House
Toeroekszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
€11,794
3 room house in Fegyvernek, Hungary
3 room house
Fegyvernek, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
€23,588
2 room house in Kengyel, Hungary
2 room house
Kengyel, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
€15,540
4 room house in Kengyel, Hungary
4 room house
Kengyel, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
€86,489
2 room house in Oermenyes, Hungary
2 room house
Oermenyes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€39,509
5 room house in Toeroekszentmiklos, Hungary
5 room house
Toeroekszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
€69,453
2 room house in Toeroekszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room house
Toeroekszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€20,705
