Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Toeroekszentmiklosi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Toeroekszentmiklosi jaras, Hungary

Toeroekszentmiklos
6
12 properties total found
2 room house in Kengyel, Hungary
2 room house
Kengyel, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€44,513
Leave a request
2 room house in Kengyel, Hungary
2 room house
Kengyel, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€15,463
Leave a request
2 room house in Toeroekszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room house
Toeroekszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€18,438
Leave a request
House in Toeroekszentmiklos, Hungary
House
Toeroekszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
€11,794
Leave a request
3 room house in Fegyvernek, Hungary
3 room house
Fegyvernek, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
€23,588
Leave a request
2 room house in Kengyel, Hungary
2 room house
Kengyel, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
€15,540
Leave a request
4 room house in Kengyel, Hungary
4 room house
Kengyel, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
€86,489
Leave a request
2 room house in Oermenyes, Hungary
2 room house
Oermenyes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€39,509
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Toeroekszentmiklos, Hungary
3 room apartment
Toeroekszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€60,580
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Toeroekszentmiklos, Hungary
3 room apartment
Toeroekszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€47,147
Leave a request
5 room house in Toeroekszentmiklos, Hungary
5 room house
Toeroekszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
€69,453
Leave a request
2 room house in Toeroekszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room house
Toeroekszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€20,705
Leave a request

Property types in Toeroekszentmiklosi jaras

houses

Properties features in Toeroekszentmiklosi jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir