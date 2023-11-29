Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Toeroekbalint
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Toeroekbalint, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
6 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
6 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
€747,406
Leave a request
6 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
6 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
We offer you a real bourgeois house in an elegant part of Törökbálint. Quiet, green surround…
€366,884
Leave a request
6 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
6 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
€917,867
Leave a request
5 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
5 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
A Mediterranean-style family home with tasteful interior design, quality materials and styli…
€889,020
Leave a request
6 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
6 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 226 m²
€259,625
Leave a request
6 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
6 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 200 m²
€432,709
Leave a request
4 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€327,547
Leave a request
5 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
5 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
€361,902
Leave a request
6 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
6 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
€249,135
Leave a request
8 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
8 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
€233,400
Leave a request
4 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Townhouse with living room plus 3 bedrooms for sale in Tükörhegyen. Comfortable spaces, opt…
€359,017
Leave a request
6 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
6 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
I offer for sale in Törökbálint, JÓZSEFHEGY gross 366, net 240 m2, 6 bedrooms, all needs, in…
€996,541
Leave a request
5 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
5 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 149 m²
€366,884
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir