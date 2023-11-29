Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Toeroekbalint, Hungary

houses
13
15 properties total found
6 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
6 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
€747,406
6 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
6 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
We offer you a real bourgeois house in an elegant part of Törökbálint. Quiet, green surround…
€366,884
3 room apartment in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
3 room apartment
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
A family nest with special features awaits its new residents in a popular part of Törökbálin…
€211,109
6 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
6 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
€917,867
5 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
5 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
A Mediterranean-style family home with tasteful interior design, quality materials and styli…
€889,020
6 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
6 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 226 m²
€259,625
6 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
6 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 200 m²
€432,709
4 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€327,547
5 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
5 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
€361,902
4 room apartment in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 room apartment
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
In an ideal environment, in excellent condition, stylishly and tastefully furnished apartmen…
€225,271
6 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
6 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
€249,135
8 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
8 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
€233,400
4 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Townhouse with living room plus 3 bedrooms for sale in Tükörhegyen. Comfortable spaces, opt…
€359,017
6 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
6 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
I offer for sale in Törökbálint, JÓZSEFHEGY gross 366, net 240 m2, 6 bedrooms, all needs, in…
€996,541
5 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
5 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 149 m²
€366,884
