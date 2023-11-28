Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Toekoel
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Toekoel, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 room apartment in Toekoel, Hungary
2 room apartment
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€78,047
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Toekoel, Hungary
3 room apartment
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€144,532
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Toekoel, Hungary
3 room apartment
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€117,991
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Toekoel, Hungary
2 room apartment
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€76,996
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Toekoel, Hungary
3 room apartment
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€183,950
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir