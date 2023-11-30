Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Tatabanyai jaras
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
4 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Details of the offered property: ✅ 4 separate rooms + dining room, floor area: 83 m2 ✅ 1st …
€163,915
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
€55,264
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€68,485
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€60,791
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€65,841
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 53 m²
€71,129
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€56,504
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€57,908
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€65,841
Leave a request

Properties features in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir