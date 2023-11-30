Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Tatabanya
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Tatabanya, Hungary

2 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€74,741
3 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€104,637
4 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€170,461
4 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€170,461
1 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
€41,435
2 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€65,011
2 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€56,383
2 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€57,563
2 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€64,513
2 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€68,447
2 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€67,135
2 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€61,628
